Merchants Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBINN opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
