Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $335.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.18 and a 1 year high of $342.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

