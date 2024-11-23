Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after buying an additional 379,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2831 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

