Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 70.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,095,000 after buying an additional 271,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after buying an additional 77,951 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.85.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $373.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $393.38.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

