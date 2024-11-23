Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 387442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Metallic Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$27.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Featured Stories

