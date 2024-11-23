MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $320,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 244.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 177.3% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

