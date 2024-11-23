Michael B. Baboval Sells 2,892 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) insider Michael B. Baboval sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $52,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,154. This trade represents a 39.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.57. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

