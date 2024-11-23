Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $20.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NKTX stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nkarta by 1,887.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

