Mizuho Securities USA LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,094 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. This represents a 60.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,192.95. This represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,034,351 shares of company stock valued at $56,601,268. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 5.1 %

GM opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

