Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $34,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE IR opened at $104.00 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $69.46 and a one year high of $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.65.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 54.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

