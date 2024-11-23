Mizuho Securities USA LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,672 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Battery Future Acquisition were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,669,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Battery Future Acquisition Price Performance

BFAC stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Battery Future Acquisition Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target assets or companies along the battery value chain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.