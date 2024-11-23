Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 680.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $212,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5,075,130.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 507,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,139,000 after buying an additional 507,513 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

