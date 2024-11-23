Mizuho Securities USA LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

View Our Latest Report on American International Group

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIG opened at $76.06 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.20%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.