MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 62.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,805.98. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,818.70. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.25 and a 1-year high of $147.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.29 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

