Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Molson Coors Beverage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years. Molson Coors Beverage has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.