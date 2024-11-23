MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Sells $237,723.60 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Adam Vanwagner sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $237,723.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,419. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 15th, Adam Vanwagner sold 6,972 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $558,526.92.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Adam Vanwagner sold 2,532 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $227,880.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Adam Vanwagner sold 6,165 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $431,550.00.

ML stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $965.79 million, a PE ratio of 395.45 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ML. Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

