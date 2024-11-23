Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $950.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $580.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $832.97 and a 200 day moving average of $822.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $538.00 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,250. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $26,709,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 21,460.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

