Monro, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash DividendOn November 21, 2024, Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share for the third quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, ending on December 28, 2024. This dividend is set to be

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Monro’s 8K filing here.
About Monro
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Monro
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year