Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.20 to C$4.85 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark lifted their price target on Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

CVE:MAU opened at C$2.37 on Friday. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$816.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.78.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

