Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

BBU opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBU

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.