Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 528.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $37,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,362 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $1,270,509.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,667.05. The trade was a 73.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,289 shares of company stock worth $16,123,438 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

