Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 875 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 38,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 54,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,559,155.20. The trade was a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

