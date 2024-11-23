Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

COLD opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.