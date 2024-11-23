Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $140.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

