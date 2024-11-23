Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

FIS stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $91.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.60.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

