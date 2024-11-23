Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.78. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -183.48%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

