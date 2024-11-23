Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 57.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 2.1 %

LPG opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Dorian LPG’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

About Dorian LPG

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.