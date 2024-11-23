Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $379,000 in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth $160,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $478.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.01 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Stories

