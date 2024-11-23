Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,585 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of NMI by 135.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 57.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $42.49.

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

