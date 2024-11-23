Morgan Stanley Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $31.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,464 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,758,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,570,000 after buying an additional 1,484,079 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 566.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,744,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,330,000 after buying an additional 1,482,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,548,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

