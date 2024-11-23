Morgan Stanley Raises Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $169.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

VST stock opened at $161.93 on Friday. Vistra has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $168.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vistra announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

