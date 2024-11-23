Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $92,584.25 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $92,584.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,788,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,030,637.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.8 %

MORN opened at $346.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.51 and a 52 week high of $352.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.64.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.67.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

