National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Barclays

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cibc World Mkts cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$126.36.

TSE:NA opened at C$137.81 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$87.92 and a 52 week high of C$138.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$130.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$120.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

