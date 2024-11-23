National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Upgraded by Argus to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.32. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $64.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.32%.

Insider Activity

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at $498,496.31. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,533,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 44.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,416,000 after buying an additional 765,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,086,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,246,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 11.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,441,000 after acquiring an additional 93,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

