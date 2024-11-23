National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NFG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. 735,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44.

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

