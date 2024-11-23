Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.