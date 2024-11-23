Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
