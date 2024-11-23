Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after buying an additional 2,965,310 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,445,000 after buying an additional 1,587,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,212,000 after purchasing an additional 860,244 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after buying an additional 533,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,175,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 287,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

