Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $126,000 Stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vima LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Cipher Mining stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 2.18. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Capmk raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.72.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In related news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,443.12. This trade represents a 19.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $5,209,046.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,946,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,812,050.96. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,296,839 shares of company stock worth $25,974,602. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

