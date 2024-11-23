Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $207.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.42% from the company’s current price.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.33.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $126.67 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $134.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,547,699.84. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

