NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTAP. Oppenheimer began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

NTAP stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 119.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $1,071,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,922,233.58. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $397,393.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,096.71. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,851. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 6,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 11.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

