NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.29.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
NASDAQ NTES opened at $86.45 on Friday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
