Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 823,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Newpark Resources accounts for about 3.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Newpark Resources stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

