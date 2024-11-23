NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083,871 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905,444 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 703.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 391,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 9,888.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 829,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 820,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NXE opened at $8.88 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

