NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,250 shares during the period. NICE makes up 2.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in NICE were worth $325,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,575,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,642,000 after acquiring an additional 279,375 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NICE by 22.6% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,325,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,188,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,168,000 after acquiring an additional 394,715 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NICE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,693,000 after acquiring an additional 117,749 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,051,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,759,000 after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

