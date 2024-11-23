Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $159.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.82 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average of $150.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,846.52. This trade represents a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $933,978 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

