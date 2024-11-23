Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,880 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

