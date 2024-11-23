Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,851 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468,000 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after buying an additional 1,802,367 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,603,000 after buying an additional 880,734 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,681,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,913,000 after purchasing an additional 644,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

