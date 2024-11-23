Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,854,000 after buying an additional 114,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,341,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,901,000 after buying an additional 139,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.61.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $446.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.49. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.97%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

