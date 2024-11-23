Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $983,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $1,951,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,140.78. This represents a 55.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,291.50. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $16,412,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $609.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $631.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $594.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.