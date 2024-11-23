Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in Eaton by 16.2% during the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $377.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $224.52 and a fifty-two week high of $378.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. This represents a 44.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

